Morningside make-up artist bounces back despite stock theft

A RANSACKED business with smashed windows might not be pretty on the face of it. But one Morningside make-up artist has used a horrific break-in and theft at her salon as an opportunity to teach her trade to customers.

Thieves raided Danielle Carr Hairdressing on Comiston Road in the early hours of Thursday morning, stealing foundations, concealers and eye shadows.

But experienced make-up artist Rachel Gallagher put a gloss on the situation by spending Friday offering every client “make up lessons and a full face of make up for £20”.

Rachel said: “I wanted to do something positive from the negative. I don’t have any foundations or concealers or anything like that at the moment so can’t do full make-ups, but I still want to get it done so decided to offer hour-long make-up lessons.

“No money was taken because we don’t keep cash in the salon, but my card reader was taken in one of the bags, so I can only really charge cash. But it’s something I might continue into next week.”

Rachel, 30, has been a make- up artist for eight years, studying at Clydebank College and working as a freelancer before renting a chair at Carr’s salon a year ago.

Despite insuring her products and re-ordering essentials, Rachel said she was left gutted by the “nasty” incident.

She said: “It was absolutely horrible when I came in yesterday morning. We came in and found that someone had kicked in the windows and got in that way.

“I’ve worked so hard to build up this business and it’s gutting to have someone just come in and take what they wanted.

“I still can’t process it – it’s just horrible. But I’ve had a lot of nice messages from people online and local businesses. There’s a massive demand in Morningside and people are really good.”

The number of housebreak-ins and thefts has dropped in Edinburgh since last year, but Morningside remains in the top ten locations in the capital for break-ins.

Edinburgh has also been ranked No 1 for housebreaking in Scotland for three consecutive years, according to home insurance surveys by MoneySuperMarket.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the break-in and theft. Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Danielle Carr, who runs the salon, said: “The salon was raided about half-three, with the front window being smashed.

“We had to put a bit of wood on it to cover it before we replace the glass on Monday. It wasn’t a nice thing to walk into – it was a real fright – but Rachel’s done something really positive with it.”