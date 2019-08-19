Motorbike thieves strike again as tourist's Triumph stolen in Edinburgh

CALLOUS thieves have wrecked a tourist’s first tour of Scotland after stealing his motorbike from outside a Warriston guesthouse.

Medical student Fabian Seeber was on the last night of his holiday when his electric blue Triumph Triple was taken from Burns Place in the early hours of Saturday.

Fabian's Triumph Triple was taken at 12.50am on Saturday

Now the Austrian’s travelled plans have been left in tatters as he appeals for help in tracking down his treasured ride.

“If I can't find it I'll have to fly back leaving my bike to the unknown - I'm really desperate right now,” said Fabian, 25.

“I’d been here one-and-half weeks, arriving in England, up to Scotland and to Edinburgh, then the Highlands and then back for the last night in Edinburgh,” said Fabian, 25.

Grainy CCTV footage shows the moment two thieves pounce at around 12.50am on Saturday as Fabian slept.

“Apparently, they didn’t have to struggle too much,” he said. “It had a normal steering lock and they didn’t even take ten seconds.

“From what you can see on CCTV, they pushing it away really fast and then you can’t really tell what happened.

“I don’t know whether they took it to a dark corner and were able to get it to run or what.”

The loss of his his bike is felt all the more strongly by Fabian after he saved up to buy the £6,500 machine three years ago.

“It’s definitely got a sentimental attachment,” he said. “I’m a student but I’m working while I’m studying and so I thought I’d make myself a little treat and buy a bike.”

Initially due to catch the ferry from Harwick to the Netherlands before riding home, now Fabian’s plans have been thrown into chaos.

“I’m in London at the moment and now I’m thinking about flying back from here,” he said. “If my bike is found, then I’ll have to fly back.”

The Evening News reported in June how at least five bikes were taken from outside city guesthouses over a few weeks - including two Triumphs

Journalist Uschy Schneeclaus was devastated after her treasured Triumph was nicked on the first night of her holiday - only to be reunited with her pride and joy weeks later.

"Edinburgh is an hotspot for motorbike theft,” Uschy, 58, told a German newspaper on her return to Hamburg.

“The bikes get stolen directly in front of the hotels. I want to warn all bikers: Edinburgh is a wonderful city, but for a visit - leave your bike at home."

Police confirmed officers are hunting thieves who took Fabian’s bike and asked witnesses to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating the theft of a Triumph motorcycle from outside an address in Burns Place.

"The incident happened sometime between 9pm on Friday 16th and 5am on Saturday 17th August and inquiries are ongoing to trace the vehicle and identify those responsible.

"Anyone with information is asked to come forward and quote incident 864 of the 17th August."

