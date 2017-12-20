Motorcyclist and car passenger hurt in 60mph smash in Edinburgh

TWO MEN have been taken to hospital after a car was struck by a motorcycle doing 60mph.

The collision happened around a quarter past 9 this morning on Niddrie Mains Road.

A motorbike rider and a car passenger were injured in the crash and taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The motorbike rider is in a serious condition, according to reports.

The condition of the passenger is still unclear.

The section of Niddrie Mains Road at the scene of the accident was closed before reopening shortly before 10am.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 9.19am today to attend a road traffic collision on Niddrie Mains Road.

“We dispatched two ambulances and a paramedic response unit. The first unit arrived on scene within one minute.

“Two male patients were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

The Evening News understands that a male has been charged with dangerous driving in relation to the incident.