Motorcyclist clocked at 93mph on East Lothian road

A motorcyclist has been clocked travelling at 93mph on part of an East Lothian Road which police say has a history of crashes.

The driver was detected by police on the A198 at Dirleton, a road with a 60mph speed limit, at about 3:55pm on Sunday May 12.

The motoryclist was clocked at 93mph. Pic: Google Maps

In a statement released on social media, police said the registered keeper of the motorcycle will receive a Notice of Intended Prosecution and must identify the driver.

The statement said: "Police Scotland’s East Safety Camera Unit began enforcing on A198 to reduce speeds in an area where there has been four collisions, which resulted in one fatality."

Chief Inspector Neil Mitchell, Local Area Commander for East Lothian, said: "Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable on our roads.

"If they travel over the speed limit, they put themselves and other road users in danger. This road has a history of collisions, which were caused by inappropriate speed. We therefore encourage all motorists to adhere to the speed limits to make this route safer for everyone”

Andy Jones, East Safety Camera Unit Manager, said: “We had hoped that the presence of the camera van would encourage drivers to keep to the speed limit on this route. During the summer months this route will be particularly popular with motorcyclists.

“We urge bikers to think of their safety and that of other motorists and travel at an appropriate speed within the limit."