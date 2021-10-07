Officers received a report of a car being driven erratically through the Capital around 12.50 pm on Thursday.

They quickly established that this was linked to an earlier report of a disturbance in Muirhouse Gardens and traced the car to Spey Terrace.

Enquiries continued into nearby properties and two men were arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of a car being driven erratically in Edinburgh around 12.50pm on Thursday, 7 October.

"Officers established this was potentially linked to an earlier report of a disturbance at Muirhouse Gardens.

"The car was traced on Spey Terrace and enquiries continued into nearby properties. Two men have been arrested.

"There have been no reports of any serious injuries. This is being treated as targeted so there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

