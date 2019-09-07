Multiple police cars block off Edinburgh street after reports of 'antique grenade' discovery

Police have blocked off an Edinburgh street following the possible discovery of an antique grenade.



Officers set up a road block at either end of Yeaman Place, Polwarth and Fountainbridge, at around 3pm on Saturday after a member of the public alerted them to the discovery of a possible explosive.



Explosives experts have joined police officers at the scene.



It is understood the item was found by member of the public walking along the nearby Union Canal.



A passerby told the Evening News two police cars could be seen blocking each end of the road.



Yeaman Place has been closed off with a cordon erected in the interest of public safety.



The canal footpath between Harrison Place and Gibson Terrace has also been closed off.



A spokesperson for Police Scotland said it was possible that the item is an antique grenade but was keen to stress that there is no risk to the public.



In a statement, police said: "Officers were called to a report of, what appeared to be, a recovered antique hand grenade from the Union Canal, Edinburgh.



"The canal footpath is closed at Harrison Place and Gibson Terrace. Yeaman Place has also been closed to both road traffic and pedestrians, as a precaution, and a cordon is in place to ensure the safety of the public.



"Officers and EOD are in attendance and we would like to thank the public for their patience."