Multiple police units attend incident in Edinburgh's Lochend

Multiple police units swooped on an address in the east of the city following reports of a man acting suspiciously.

At least three police cars were seen attending the incident near Restalrig Road in Lochend at around 5.50pm on Monday.



Officers responded to reports of a "male acting suspiciously" after a member of the public contacted police.



A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At 5pm on Monday 2nd September police attended the Restalrig area of Edinburgh in response to a member of the public who reported a male acting susipciously."