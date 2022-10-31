Ednburgh police have released an image of a man they believe may hold information in relation to an assault in the Capital.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, at Murrayburn Place.

The man is described as 16 to 18-years-old, around 6ft, and was wearing a grey-coloured top, jogging bottoms, sunglasses and black gloves.

Police released an image of a man they believe may hold information which might assist in relation to an assault in Edinburgh.

One man aged 22 has been charged in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Todd Rutherford said: “I would urge the man or anyone who knows who he is to get in touch with us.