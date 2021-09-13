Videos are circulating across social media show a number of people going to Musselburgh High School on Friday with the intention of fighting specific individuals.

Police Scotland said that police will be in the school area at key times such as the end of school.

PC Hughes is working closely with Musselburgh Grammar and his colleague who covers the schools the individuals in the video are linked to.

videos of a number of people going to Musselburgh High School on Friday with the intention of fighting specific individuals are circulating across social media (Photos: Google Maps).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “He would like to reassure parents that enquiry is being made to identify and report all those involved for a number of offences.”

An East Lothian Council spokesperson said: “Immediate action was taken to investigate the circumstances as a matter of priority, working closely with the police.

"While it would be inappropriate to comment further, pupil safety is of paramount importance and the matter is being dealt with appropriately.”

