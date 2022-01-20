A witness said they saw six fire engines and a water rescue vehicle with an inflatable boat in Musselburgh at around 9.40am on Thursday.

Sirens were ‘blazing’ and the emergency vehicles were seen heading down Ferguson Drive towards the River Esk, according to the local witness.

The incident comes as the the Scottish Environment Protection Agency and East Lothian Council are working together to investigate a pollution incident in the River Esk.

Emergency services have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

