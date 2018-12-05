Musselburgh man, 23, to face trial over Hearts goalkeeper assault at Edinburgh derby

Have your say

A 23-year old man appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today charged with assaulting the Hearts goalkeeper during the derby match with Hibs at Tynecastle on October 31.

Edward Harrold of Stoneyhill Road, Musselburgh, pled not guilty to punching Zdenek Zlamal on the head and causing him to fall to the ground, during the bad-tempered game which also saw Hibs manager, Neil Lennon, being struck by a coin.

Harrold’s trial was fixed for February 15th of next year.

