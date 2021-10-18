Musselburgh: Man allegedly returns to site of East Lothian altercation after collecting a weapon

A man allegedly caused a disturbance on an East Lothian high street after returning to the scene of altercation with a hammer.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 18th October 2021, 4:43 pm

Around 12.45 pm on Sunday, a disturbance reportedly took place opposite Boots Pharmacy on Musselburgh High Street.

A nearby member of the public became embroiled in a confrontation with the occupants of a white Ford Fiesta which was described as having a loud exhaust.

The vehicle then left the area, only to return a short time later with the driver allegedly armed with a hammer.

Police say the suspect is a white male, believed to be 26-years-old, 5 ft 10 ins in height and who was wearing a blue puffer jacket, dark shorts and trainers.

In a statement on social media, Police Scotland confirmed: “ A number of lines of enquiry are currently being investigated”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 1611 of 17/10/2021.

