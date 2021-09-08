Musselburgh: Man and woman arrested after class A drugs found in East Lothian town
A man and woman have been arrested in East Lothian after a quantity of Class A drugs were found in a vehicle.
Around 1.10 pm on Monday, patrol officers stopped a car in the Delta Drive area of Musselburgh.
Following a search, a quantity of Class A woth around £1,200 was found.
A 59-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences.
They will appear in court at a later date.
Detective Inspector Laura Dickson said: “Through both effective intelligence-gathering and the help and support from our local communities, we will continue to disrupt the supply of drugs in East Lothian and fully investigate those involved.
“Stopping the illicit flow of drugs into our communities continues to be a key priority for Police Scotland.
"If you have any information or concerns about suspicious activity in your area, please call 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, so we can investigate and take action.”