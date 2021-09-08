Around 1.10 pm on Monday, patrol officers stopped a car in the Delta Drive area of Musselburgh.

Following a search, a quantity of Class A woth around £1,200 was found.

A 59-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musselburgh: Man and woman arrested after class A drugs found in East Lothian town

They will appear in court at a later date.

Detective Inspector Laura Dickson said: “Through both effective intelligence-gathering and the help and support from our local communities, we will continue to disrupt the supply of drugs in East Lothian and fully investigate those involved.

“Stopping the illicit flow of drugs into our communities continues to be a key priority for Police Scotland.

"If you have any information or concerns about suspicious activity in your area, please call 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, so we can investigate and take action.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.