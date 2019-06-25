Musselburgh man who was reported missing is found safe and well

A 36-year-old man who was reported missing from Musselburgh has been traced safe and well this morning.

Craig Parry went missing from an address in the Windsor Park Terrace area on Monday morning and failed to return home or make contact with anyone.

Craig Parry has been traced safe and well. Pic: Police Scotland

But in a statement released today, police said: "With regards to our previous appeal for assistance to trace Craig Parry from Musselburgh, East Lothian, officers can confirm that he was traced safe and well earlier this morning.

"The public are thanked for their assistance."