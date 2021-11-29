Musselburgh pervert threatened to slit schoolgirl's throat as she walked through park

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Kieran McVie made the horrific threats to the terrified teenager as she made her way to school in Musselburgh, East Lothian, earlier this year.

McVie, 27, also shouted disgusting sexual comments regarding the size of his penis to a second schoolgirl and told her he worked at a local sexual health clinic.

McVie struck as teen walked to school through Lewisvale Park. Pic: East Lothian Council

The “heavily intoxicated” creep then scared a nine-year-old child the following day when she ran off after believing he was about to expose himself to her.

McVie pleaded guilty to two offences when he appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Lawyer Angela Craig, defending, said her client had “consumed vast quantities of alcohol and cannabis and has little recollection of what he did”.

The case was heard at Edinburgh Sheriff Court

Ms Craig added “he is ashamed of what he did” and the offences were “very much a one off”.

Sheriff Chris Dickson said the early morning incidents must have been “extremely alarming” for the two schoolgirls.

The sheriff said: “Later that day you approached a nine year old girl and threatened to pull your shirts down when she made eye contact with you and she ran off.”

McVie was caged for 16 months and was told he would be placed on licence for two years when he is released.

The sheriff also placed McVie, from Tranent, East Lothian, on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.

His name will also be sent to Scottish Ministers to be included on the list of those banned from working with children and vulnerable adults.

Previously the court was told the two schoolgirls were walking through Lewisvale Park in Musselburgh at around 9am on June 17 this year.

McVie approached them and told the pair he worked at a local sexual health clinic and they should visit the premises to learn sex positions.

Fiscal depute Gavin Whyte said he threatened the 17-year-old by stating he would “drag her into the bushes” and claimed he had a knife and would “slit her throat”.

McVie also asked the 14-year-old girl “are you up for it?” and made references to his genitals.

The court heard he then confronted the nine-year-old girl at around 4pm the following day forcing her to run away as she believed he was about to pull his shorts down.

McVie was arrested around 10pm that evening following several calls of concern to the police about his behaviour.

He pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by acting in an aggressive manner towards three children and repeatedly making remarks of a sexual nature to them and placing them in a state of fear and alarm at Lewisvale Park, Musselburgh, East Lothian, on June 17 this year.

McVie also admitted to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a nine-year-old child by staring at her, standing in front of her, threatening to remove his lower clothing and placing her in a state of fear and alarm in Musselburgh, East Lothian, on June 18 this year.

