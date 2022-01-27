Peter Renton preyed on his victims between April 2019 and June 2021 at addresses in Edinburgh, Musselburgh and Aberdeen.

He told one of the women after an attack: "You have just been raped. You were about to cry there, weren't you?"

The landscape gardener now faces a lengthy jail-term after he pled guilty to three assault and rape charges involving the women at the High Court in Glasgow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renton admitted his brutal sex attacks during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow

The 39-year-old was remanded in custody pending sentencing in March.

Prosecutor David Dickson told the court Renton met the first victim in mid-2018 and carried out four attacks involving her at his home in Musselburgh and her own in Aberdeen.

Describing the first, Mr Dickson said: "She tried to scream and plead. She was scared that she would suffocate. Renton told her to: 'shut the f*** up'."

It was soon after he made the comment of her having just been raped.

During another he threatened to "batter" a young relative of the woman if she did not agree to his sick demands.

Towards late 2019, Renton struck again and stated: "If you fight back, you will make it worse for you."

In May 2020, jealous Renton became aware the woman had been in touch with another man.

He initially punched her at the flat in Musselburgh then ordered her into the bedroom.

Renton grabbed her phone and used the mobile to film himself raping the sobbing victim.

Mr Dickson: "In the video she can be seen crying and very distressed."

She bravely went to police in June 2020, but Renton moved onto another woman he had met on Facebook.

This victim also then suffered at his violent hands at her home in Broomhouse, Edinburgh.

Renton branded the woman his "b***h".

She later told police: "He would just have sex regardless of what I said. I just accepted it as one of those things."

The woman also recalled Renton "laughing" at her as if it was a "joke".

Renton was held by police in July 2021 after a probe into the abuse.

Lady Scott is also considering non-harassment orders being imposed banning Renton from contacting the victims.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.