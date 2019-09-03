Musselburgh traffic attendant attacked after parking dispute with three men turns ugly

An East Lothian traffic attendant was ganged up on by three men and assaulted after a heated verbal dispute with a driver over a parking space.

The male traffic attendant was working in Musselburgh High Street at around 4.45pm on Monday when he entered into a verbal dispute with a driver which turned ugly.

The 59-year-old informed the male driver of an Audi car that he could not park in a loading bay. However, the driver became verbally abusive and walked off, leaving his car within the bay.

As the Parking Attendant issued the vehicle with a fixed penalty ticket, the man returned with two other men.

All were verbally abusive to the victim and the suspect thereafter assaulted the attendant, who was thankfully uninjured.

Officers are following a positive line of inquiry, however, anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Those with information can call Musselburgh Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 2842 of the 2nd September. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

