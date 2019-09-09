Nearly 50 bottles of 'extremely valuable' whisky stolen from Royal Mile shop

Nearly 50 bottles of "extremely valuable" whisky have been stolen from a shop on the Royal Mile.

Police said the break-in and theft at The Whisky Trail, located near the junction with Cockburn Street, took place some time between 10pm last Friday and 6:40am on Saturday morning.

In a statement, the force said almost 50 bottles of valuable whisky - including Hakushu, Sullivan's Cove, Port Ellen, Brora, Old Pulteney and Macallan - were stolen from within.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Inspector Jon Pleasance, from Gayfield CID, said: "I have no doubt that the store was targeted for these extremely valuable bottles of whisky and it is likely the culprits will look to sell these on.

"If you are approached and offered the opportunity to buy any such bottle, and the seller has not proof of purchase or ownership, please decline and report this to police immediately.

"To steal such a sizeable quantity of alcohol, a vehicle would be required and so anyone who remembers seeing anyone loading whisky into a van, car, or onto a truck during the weekend, please contact us.

"Likewise, anyone with any further information relevant to our ongoing inquiries, should also get in touch."

Those with information can contact Gayfield CID via 101 and quote incident number 1144 of the 8th September. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.