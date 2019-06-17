New Edinburgh speed camera van to start enforcing 30mph limit on danger road

A new speed camera van will start enforcing the 30mph speed limit on an Edinburgh road which has a history of collisions involving pedestrians.

The camera van will be positioned on Murrayburn Road from Monday, June 24th.

The new mobile unit will be brought in on Murrayburn Road. Pic: Google Maps/Police Scotland

The East Safety Camera Unit has been working with Edinburgh City Council to identify potential sites which would benefit from the safety camera enforcement.

East Safety Camera Unit Manager, Andy Jones, said: "This route has a history of pedestrian collisions and there have been concerns raised by the community about the failure of drivers to adhere to the 30mph speed limit.

"This is particularly troubling as the road is used by pupils walking to and from local schools. We hope that the presence of the van will deter drivers from travelling above the speed limit."

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, transport & environment convener for the City of Edinburgh Council, said: "We welcome the presence of the mobile camera van to encourage motorists to think about their speed; it is vital that drivers observe the 30mph speed limit, which will ensure vulnerable road users can travel safely and encourage journeys on foot or by bike."