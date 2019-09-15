New picture shows extent of damage to Fountainbridge building after explosion

A newly published picture has revealed to scale of the damage to the building and surrounding area affected by a suspected gas explosion in Fountainbridge.

The picture, taken by the Police Scotland Air Unit, shows rubble in the grounds of Tollcross Primary School and the damage to the top-floor flat of the building affected.

The new picture, released by Police Scotland, showing the scale of the damage.

It also shows the strength of the explosion which blew masonry off the wall of the building on to the road below.

One person died due to the explosion and the fire which followed but no name has been released by officers.

The explosion, which happened at around 5pm on Tuesday 10 September, is believed to have been caused by gas.

The ensuing fire burnt through at least two flats and has left people homeless for nearly a week as the building and the area around the property was cordoned off after being ruled unsafe by the emergency services.

Work to make the building safe is ongoing, with road closures at Gardner's Crescent and Ponton Street still in place.