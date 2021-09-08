Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place on Friday, August 6 around 1 am.

In a statement on social media, Police Scotland said they “are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed a fire raising on Friday 6 August 2021 about 1am.

"Bins near to Noble's Amusements on Portobello Promenade were set alight causing significant damage.

Noble's Amusements: Bins outside Edinburgh seaside arcade deliberately set alight as police launch investigation

“Please call 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 quoting PS-20210806-1086.”

