Noble's Amusements: Bins outside Edinburgh seaside arcade deliberately set alight as police launch investigation
The bins outside a popular seaside arcade have been deliberately set on fire causing ‘significant damage’,
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 5:35 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place on Friday, August 6 around 1 am.
In a statement on social media, Police Scotland said they “are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed a fire raising on Friday 6 August 2021 about 1am.
"Bins near to Noble's Amusements on Portobello Promenade were set alight causing significant damage.
“Please call 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 quoting PS-20210806-1086.”
