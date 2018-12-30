OAP arrested after Hearts player Clevid Dikamona racially abused

A 65-year-old man has been arrested following the racial abuse of Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona.

The incident occurred during a match on Saturday.

Superintendent Jim Royan, from Police Scotland, said: “Over 20,000 fans were in attendance at Easter Road and I want to thank the vast majority, who were extremely supportive of officers and there to just support their team and enjoy the derby with friends or family.

“Despite this, and repeated warnings that antisocial and disruptive behaviour would not be tolerated, six arrests were made before and during the game.

“A 65-year-old man has now been arrested following the racial abuse of a Hearts player, and enquiries are currently ongoing into this. There is no place in Scotland for hate crime and I want to reassure the public that reports of such incidents will be treated seriously.

“Fans have united in their condemnation of this behaviour and I want to thank the public.

“Three people were arrested prior to the match in connection with alleged possession of pyrotechnics. Another person was arrested within the stadium in connection with possession of alcohol.”