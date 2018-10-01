OAP carjacked and assaulted in broad daylight near Sainsbury’s in Gorgie

A 77-year-old woman was left with a serious injury following a carjacking in broad daylight outside of Sainsbury’s on Westfield Street.

The incident took place around 3pm on Sunday, September 30, near Gorgie War Memorial Hall in Westfield Street, with police now appealing to the public for information.

A 77-year-old woman was loading shopping into her red Toyota Yaris when she was approached by a man who claimed that there was a fault with her vehicle.

He then demanded her keys and grabbed her before a struggle ensued.

The woman sustained a cut to her head was also left with a serious injury to her arm on falling to the ground.

The man had taken the keys from her and stolen the car, which has the registration SM14 TJV and was last seen heading westbound on Calder Road.

The 77-year-old pensioner was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service, where she was released after treatment.

The man is described as white, of medium build, aged 25 to 35, around 5ft 8-9ins tall, wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap, a blue sports-style top and jeans.

Detective Sergeant Ross Nicol of Corstorphine CID said: “This was a frightening attack in a busy area in broad daylight, and I want to thank the people who came to the woman’s aid.

“As part of our enquiries, we’re urging those who may recognise this man’s description, or who have seen the car since this time, to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2411 of 30th September, or report this anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.