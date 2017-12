Have your say

AN OAP was left with a serious facial injury after an assault in Leith.

Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man in connection with a serious assault in the Leith Links area on Tuesday November 21 at around 2.30pm.

The 70-year-old male victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary with a serious facial injury after the incident.

The alleged attacker is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday January 23.