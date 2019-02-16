Official police figures show drug charges have soared in Midlothian

THE number of people caught with illegal drugs in Midlothian rose dramatically last year, with police recording nearly 70 per cent more possession charges.

Police Scotland said that the number of drugs possession charges in the county rose from 268 between April and December 2017 to 450 over the same period last year.

They also saw the number of incidents of drugs supply and production exposed increase by 52 per cent and reported seizing cash and assets worth over £33,000 during the same period.

And they revealed that over Christmas, officers seized £5,000 of cocaine, £2,000 of heroin and £300 cash after executing a number of warrants.

A report to go before Midlothian Council on Monday puts the increase in people caught in possession down to a “proactive and intelligence-led approach by our MCATs (Midlothian Community Action Teams)”.

The report outlines plans to continue increased drugs enforcement activity in the county in the months ahead, as well as giving people the chance to chat to officers in their communities.

It said: “Intelligence is the key to success in this area of business and our community officers are now hosting mobile drop-in.surgeries in an effort to increase community engagement and provide a platform for people to speak to the police face to face.”

The report on police activity over the last year saw domestic abuse incidents rise by 26 per cent but said only around a third of incidents reported to police were subsequently recorded as a crime.

There was a 10 per cent drop in anti-social behaviour incidents reported to police, with high-visibility patrols taking to the streets during school holidays, gala days and festivals hailed as having an impact.

Housebreaking incidents, however, rose by nearly 60 per cent from 66 to 105 over the same period last year and the year before.

The report said that work to improve home security had seen the percentage of reported break-ins where thieves failed to gain access rise from 20 per cent to 40 per cent.

Marie Sharp , Local Democracy Reporting Service