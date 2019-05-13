One hospitalised as Porsche driver flees after crashing off Livingston bridge

Police are searching for the driver of a Porsche Cayenne who crashed off a bridge in Livingston and fled the vehicle - leaving one passenger with serious injuries.

The incident happened at about 1:40pm on Sunday, May 12 on Thymebank close to Ladywell East Road.

The incident happened on Thymebank. Pic: Google Maps/Police Scotland

Officers are appealing for witnesses to what they have described as a "one-car road traffic collision."

Police said a black Porsche Cayenne travelling westbound along Ladywell East Road left the carriageway and came to rest on a footpath near a convenience store on Thymebank. The vehicle crashed after leaving a bridge.

The police statement said a 37-year-old male front-seat passenger was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service with serious injuries.

The statement added: "The driver of the vehicle left the scene prior to the arrival of police and officers are following a positive line of inquiry in efforts to trace them."

The road was closed for about five hours for collision investigations to be carried out.

Inspector Richard Latto, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “This has been a serious collision and our inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the vehicle.

"The passenger sustained serious, but thankfully not life threatening injuries, and we are eager to ascertain the circumstances leading up to the vehicle leaving the carriageway.

"We’d appeal to anyone who saw the vehicle travelling on Ladywell East Road immediately prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to contact officers as soon as possible. Similarly anyone who may have captured the incident on private CCTV or dash-cam should come forward and provide this as soon as possible."

Those with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2219 of 12 May.