One man dies and two women in hospital after pile-up on M8

A man has died following a crash which forced the closure of the M8 motorway in both directions.

The incident, which took place at around 3.30pm on Saturday near Shotts, involved an Audi A4 driven by a 25-year-old man which collided with the central barrier before crossing the carriageway.

The car then collided with a Subaru Impreza car that was travelling on the eastbound carriageway.

The 25-year old driver and a 21-year old male passenger of the Audi car were slightly injured, while a 44-year-old male passenger died at the scene.

A 27-year-old man, who was driving the Subaru, received treatment for slight injuries.

Two female passengers in the car, aged 29 and 26, sustained serious injuries and are currently being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Hospital staff describe their conditions as serious but stable.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward, and urged anyone with dash cam footage to contact them.