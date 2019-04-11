One of three Audis stolen from West Lothian showroom recovered

Have your say

One of three Audis that were stolen from a West Lothian car showroom has been recovered by police.

Police in West Lothian investigating the theft of three vehicles from a showroom in East Calder on Tuesday, April 9 has recovered one of the stolen vehicles.

The Audi vehicles stolen from East Calder. Picture: Police Scotland/ contributed

The black Audi A3, registration plate SP65 GBX, was recovered from outside an address in the Wishaw area of Lanarkshire in the evening of Wednesday, April 10 and inquiries remain ongoing.

The three cars were estimated to be worth around £75,000.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the outstanding vehicles is urged to contact Livingston CID via 101 at their earliest opportunity, quoting incident number 0634 of April 9.

