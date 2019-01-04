One seriously injured in hospital after two-man murder bid in Magdalene

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a two-man murder bid in the Magdalene area of the city.

At around 9pm on 2 January two masked men gained entry to a property on Magdalene Loan and assaulted a 30-year-old man, who suffered a number of wounds to his arms and neck.

Both men then ran from the house, one was seen to get onto a motorbike nearby and drive towards Magdalene Drive.

Police are treating the incident as an attempted murder and say they believe the man was targeted deliberately.

Detective Constable John Dunn of the Violence Reduction Unit said: “This incident is being treated as attempted murder, but also as an isolated incident in which we believe the victim was deliberately targeted. The man has suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

“I’m keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious persons or vehicles in the Magdalene area on Wednesday night, or anyone with information about this incident, and would urge them to call 101 quoting reference 3226 of 2nd January or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital