Over £10,000 worth of damage and two hour power cut in Edinburgh as substation targeted by thieves

Some Edinburgh residents were left without electricity for two hours after thieves targeted a substation, causing £10,000 worth of damage.

SP energy Network took to Facebook on Monday evening to share pictures of the substation, in Newbridge, and the damage that had been caused by the thieves and vandals the previous night.

They said in the Facebook post: "Some of our customers in Newbridge experienced a power cut on the 19th May due to vandalism and theft at one of our substations.

"This resulted in over £10,000 worth of equipment damage and customers being without electricity for over two hours.

"If you notice anything suspicious near our equipment or substations, please let us know by calling us free on 105."

They had previously warned customers of an 'unplanned power cut in the EH1, EH3 and EH31 postcode areas of Edinburgh'.