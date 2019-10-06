Owner left distraught after “friendly” pet snake was stolen from his tank

A PET shop owner has been left devastated after thieves stole his “friendly” snake.

Grant Redpath, who runs Tranent Pet Supplies in Haddington Road, kept his pet reptile in the shop.

'Snake', the pet snake that has been stolen from Tranent Pet Supplies in Haddington Road

While the animal lover was out the back of the building grooming dogs on Thursday, his snake, called Snake, was snatched from his tank.

“I just want my little fella back with me so I know he is okay,” he said.

“He’s not poisonous at all and very friendly.”

Mr Redpath said there is no way the snake could have escaped because the tank was still sealed when he found it empty, and the vents, to let air in, weren’t broken.

“I have a section in my shop for the reptile products which is where he was,” he continued.

“I have another snake in the shop, she is a California king, but they never got to her.

“I remember that day seeing three hooded guys walking away from the shop, but didn’t think anything of it.

“But then when I went to check on Snake he was gone.

“The glass was closed , the vents were sealed, he couldn’t have gotten out, it’s impossible.

“Someone took him.”

Mr Redpath has offered a £100 reward for anyone who can return the reptile.

He said if someone sees his pet for sale and buys him, he will pay the cost of Snake plus the £100 reward to have him back.

He is a corn snake and has yellow and white skin.

Commenters have since taken to social media to shame the thieves.

One person said: “This is so sad that people can steal from these guys, as they work very hard.

“Its despicable that people think it’s ok to help themselves to people’s pets.”

Others have described the theft as "cruel" and "tragic."