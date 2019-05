East Lothian police are urging the owner of a red unicycle which has been stolen to come forward.

Officers recovered the red unicycle in the Dunbar area on Monday, May 13. The item is suspected to have been stolen.

Officers are appealing for the owner of this item to attend at Dunbar Police Station where officers will be able to assist in its safe return.