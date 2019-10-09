Owner speaks out about how a vicious Staffie-cross mauled his family Labrador following a spate of dog attacks
A LEITH resident said he was left distraught after an out-of-control dog lacerated his pet's face.
The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said his black Lab, Bella, was resting in his garden when she was brutally mauled by a passing dog.
"She poked her nose through the fence to say hello and this white, Staffie and I think Pitbull cross just went for her and ripped her nose," he said.
"Bella ended up with 13 stitches across her mouth and nose.
"The scream that came from our dog was horrific, it was like a human scream.
"The man walking this dog then proceeded to hit it and shout at it until a blond woman, who I presume was his girlfriend, came over."
"It was a horrendous moment.
"We have two kids, my son is nine and my daughter is six, and they saw the attack and there was blood everywhere.
"They weren't able to sleep properly after it."
He said Bella, 4, and the family were left traumatised.
Vet treatment cost the owner £400, which included a tetanus jab.
"Her back legs caved in after she was bitten," he said.
"So she had to have a vaccine because the vet though something might be wrong with the dog that bit her."
The incident comes following a spate of dog attacks involving a similar looking Staffie-cross dog.
Edinburgh City Council has been contacted for comment.