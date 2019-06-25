Paedo ex football coach tried to access gay dating app Grindr at Haddington bus stop

A PERVERT former youth football coach who was jailed after being caught in an vigilante paedophile sting has been caged again - after he was caught trying to log on to Grindr.

Craig Raeburn was originally jailed for 14 months when he was caught with more than 1000 disgusting child abuse images on his computer in January 2017.

And just weeks after his release from prison last year he was snared attempting to make sexual contact with a young boy when he was set up by the Wolf Pack Hunters UK online group.

The former NHS manager was subsequently jailed for 20 months and was handed a Sexual Offenders Prevention Order (SOPO) and was placed on the sex offenders register for ten years.

Now the pervert is facing a third lengthy spell behind bars after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to breaching the SOPO when he was a caught by police officers attempting to search for men on the gay social media app Grindr.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told under the terms of the SOPO that Raeburn, 54, had to inform police of any internet capable devices he owns and has to allow officers to access the search history at any time.

The court heard police officers spotted Raeburn as he sat with an unauthorised electronic tablet in a bus stop late at night in Haddington, East Lothian.

Fiscal depute Lorna Ferrier said: “On March 1 this year at around 11.10pm police officers saw the accused sitting at a bus stop outside Boots the chemist in Haddington.

“They spoke to him and he seemed agitated. He had a mobile phone and a tablet and was hastily attempting to switch the tablet off.

“Officers took possession of the device and saw there was an error message (displayed on the screen).

“He had been attempting to connect to a Grinder application and there was an active wi-fi connection.

“The accused said he was aware of the conditions of the SOPO and the tablet was seized.”

Defending solicitor Paul Haran said Raeburn had bought the tablet three days previously after his ex-wife had told him there were comments on social media about him.

Mr Haran said that had been “the specific reason he bought it” as there had been “detailed descriptions” of his appearance and where he lived posted on various social media sites.

Mr Haran said: “He was concerned about that and raised his concerns with the social work department.

“He was advised by them not to worry about it. He simply wished to know what was being said.

“There was no evidence of anything untoward on the device.”

Sheriff Michael O’Grady QC questioned Raeburn’s explanation for having the electronic tablet and deferred sentence to next week for him to prove he bought it because of concerns about his personal safety.

Raeburn was remanded in custody.

Raeburn pleaded guilty to breaching his SOPO by possessing an internet capable device that had not been registered by the Offender Management Unit at High Street, Haddington, East Lothian, on March 1 this year.

Raeburn was subsequently sacked from his position as a practitioner services manager with the NHS following the conviction for possessing 1400 child abuse images in January 2017.

At the time of his first offence Raeburn was heavily involved in coaching young boys at local youth side Cockenzie Star. He no longer has any involvement with the boys’ football club.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.