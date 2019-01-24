Pair charged after £5,400 of diamorphine seized in Roslin

Two people have been arrested and charged after more than £5,000 of diamorphine was seized in Midlothian.

A police search was carried out a property in Roslin, where £5,400 of the Class A drug was discovered.

A 45-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were arrested and charged and are due to appear in court at a later date.

Sergeant Graeme Brockie of Bonnyrigg Police Station said: “The supply and misuse of drugs has a devastating impact on people’s lives, as well as a significant impact on local communities.

“We continue to work hard to tackle drug crime in the Midlothian area and are committed to bringing those responsible to justice. We’d urge people to continue to tell us their concerns, as we are listening.”

Anyone with information about drug crime can report this to Police Scotland via 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

