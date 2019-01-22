Pair charged over ATM and handbag robberies in Restalrig and Meadowbank

Two men have been charged following robberies in the Restalrig and Meadowbank areas of Edinburgh.

A 33-year-old woman had cash stolen from her at an ATM in Restalrig Road South on Saturday afternoon.

Later that day, a 34-year-old woman had her handbag stolen at Meadowbank Retail Park

The men, aged 28 and 29, were arrested on Monday, 21 January and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 22 January.

