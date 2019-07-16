Parents and dog owners warned after 'homemade weapon' found by child in Gorebridge

A man has issued an online warning to parents with young children and dog owners after his nephew picked up what appears to be a homemade weapon.

Andy Bennett was out walking with family at Robertson Bank in Gorebridge when it was found by the five-year-old in a shallow point above a waterfall in Gore Water.

The waterfall where the object was found. Pic: Andy Bennett.

Alongside pictures of the object on Facebook, he wrote: "A warning for dog owners & parents with young kids. Just been out a walk with my wife & two young nephews & dog in Gorebridge.

"Down Robertson Bank and up to the waterfall. On top of the waterfall my youngest nephew picked up this. Whoever you are to put this in the water, you seriously need your head looked at."

The wooden stick appears to have been cut to size while several nails and a blade have been forced into it.

A police spokesman said they have not received any reports about the object.

However, anyone who may have information about it should contact police on 101.