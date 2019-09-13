Parking attendants will be able to fine people who breach new restrictions at East Lothian train station car parks

Parking attendants will be given powers to fine people who breach new restrictions at train station car parks in East Lothian.

Negotiations are underway between ScotRail and East Lothian Council to let the local authority take over management of station car parks, currently overseen by the train company.

Plans to introduce restrictions, including yellow lines, waiting restrictions and loading and unloading areas, were given the go ahead at a meeting of the council’s cabinet this week.

The move is part of a series of measures to tackle indiscriminate parking in the county.

There are also proposals to extend 30 mile an hour zones around new housing developments which are being built on the outskirts of communities.

In a report to cabinet, Peter Forsyth, road assets manager, said all but two station car parks were run by ScotRail but talks were underway to allow the council to take over.

It would mean areas where drivers were parking “indiscriminately” could be painted with yellow lines or have waiting times restricted.

He said: “At this moment in time we are in conversation with ScotRail, all but two stations are run by them and they use Transport Police who do not enforce anything.”

Drem railway station, Dunbar railway station, Longniddry railway station, Musselburgh railway station, North Berwick railway station, Prestonpans railway station and Wallyford railway station will all see the new rules introduced.

Wallyford Park and Ride car park and the new extension to Longniddry Railway Station car park are already owned by East Lothian Council.

Mr Forsyth said the range of measures which could be in place within 12 months were to “avert danger to road users; to aid free unrestricted movement on the road; to prevent inappropriate use of the road and/or adjoining property and to improve the amenity of the area.”

As well as introducing restrictions at the car parks, cabinet also approved moves to extend 30mph restrictions at new housing developments at WIndygoul South, Tranent, Orchardfield, East Linton, Roselea Cottage, near Pencaitland and on the approach to the Oak Tree junction, Haddington.

Plans to introduce parking restrictions at entrances to industrial estates at Newhailes, Musselburgh and The Heugh, North Berwick were approved.

In North Berwick changes will include new double yellow lines at the through road at Imperial Car Park, single yellow and waiting restrictions at the former bus stop on Quality Street and double yellow lines and disabled bays on Melbourne Road.

Haddington will see double yellow lines introduced around junctions at Haldane Avenue, Hospital Road, Aberlady Road, Hopetoun Drive, Alderston Gardens and Rosehall Court.

Plans to downgrade double yellows in the town’s Court Street to allow loading and unloading were also approved as well as a move to make a disabled bay in Kings Meadow Primary School car park enforceable.

School time yellow lines will be introduced near Preston Tower Primary School’s infant campus, in Prestonpans.

Double yellow lines will also be introduced outside a new nursery on Warrender Crescent, Dunbar and on Muirpark Road, tranent, Chuckers Row, Wallyford and Jim Bush Drive, Prestonpans.