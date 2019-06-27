Pedestrian hurt after collision with a car in West Lothian

Have your say

POLICE were sealing off a major West Lothian road after a car and pedestrian collided this morning.

The incident happened on Marjoribanks Street, Bathgate, shortly after 10am.

Paramedics were also deployed to treat the pedestrian for a suspected foot injury.

A police spokesman said: "The pedestrian was in a collision with a vehicle and had a possible injury to his foot. He's conscious and breathing."

Marjoribanks Street was cordoned off between the junctions with Hopetoun Street and Balbardie Road.

A witness said: "They were just putting up the cordon as I came past and there were people sat in the road."