“The important point though is that the relationship with the complainer is now over.

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Josateki Wakolo, 34, bombarded the woman with text messages calling her derogatory names after she had told the lie about his child.

The Royal Highland Fusiliers squaddie was also enraged after finding out the woman had started a new relationship with a fellow soldier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abuse: Josateki Wakolo

The he branded the woman “a fat slag” in the abusive texts as well as calling her a “green fleet” - a derogatory military term for someone who takes up with one soldier after another.

Wakolo appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and admitted engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive towards the woman last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Janet MacDonald told the court Wakolo, whose address was given as Glencorse Army Barracks, Penicuik, Midlothian, had been in a relationship with the woman for around seven years.

She said Wakolo had attended at the woman’s Edinburgh home in May last year and called her “a slag”.

He later sent her text messages regarding her new boyfriend including one referring the man’s Facebook account and his car registration number.

Ms MacDonald said the woman received around 60 messages from Wakolo in a two hour period between midnight and 2am on May 28 last year.

She added: “These were abusive in nature and included derogatory names.”

The court was told Wakolo sent a text message the following day “denying any wrongdoing” and calling her “a fat slag”.

The woman contacted the police and Wakolo was traced and interviewed before being arrested.

Defence agent Mark Hutchison said his client had been living with the woman in April last year and had been “keen on a reconciliation” but she had ended the relationship.

Mr Hutchison added: “Shortly after that he discovered she had been involved in a new relationship with another soldier.

“She also told him his child was not his and that upset him.

“She had, in fairness, contacted his mother to apologise for saying that.”

He said Wakolo had been in the army for nearly ten years and they wanted to retain him as he is “a good soldier”.

Sheriff Nigel Ross was told this is the third domestic offence Wakolo has faced involving the same complainer in the past five years.

Disposing of the accused, he said: “I am hesitating here because of your previous convictions, but they were now five and fours years ago respectively.

“The important point though is that the relationship with the complainer is now over.

“In these circumstances I am not going to ask for a report but I am going to fine you and impose a non-harassment order.”

Wakolo was fined a total of £480 and handed a five-year non-harassment order banning him from contacting or approaching the woman “except for indirect contact” regarding their child.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive towards his ex-partner and call her derogatory names and repeatedly send her text messages regarding her partner between May 1 and June 2 last year.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.