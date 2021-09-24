Pennywell Gardens: Two oxygen cylinders have been stolen from a medical centre in the Capital

Two oxygen cylinders have been stolen from a medical centre on Pennywell Gardens in Edinburgh.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 24th September 2021, 6:33 pm

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened around 8.45 pm on Sunday.

The cylinders were stolen from an external cage after the lock was forced.

Read More

Read More
Family friend molested Edinburgh schoolgirl, 13, as her mother battled cancer

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pennywell Gardens: Two oxygen cylinders have been stolen from a medical centre in the Capital

Inspector Jonny Elliot said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing.

“If anyone finds these cylinders then I would ask people not to touch them or try to move them but phone us and give their location as promptly as possible.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.