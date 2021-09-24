Pennywell Gardens: Two oxygen cylinders have been stolen from a medical centre in the Capital
Two oxygen cylinders have been stolen from a medical centre on Pennywell Gardens in Edinburgh.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 6:33 pm
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened around 8.45 pm on Sunday.
The cylinders were stolen from an external cage after the lock was forced.
Inspector Jonny Elliot said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing.
“If anyone finds these cylinders then I would ask people not to touch them or try to move them but phone us and give their location as promptly as possible.