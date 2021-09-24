Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened around 8.45 pm on Sunday.

The cylinders were stolen from an external cage after the lock was forced.

Pennywell Gardens: Two oxygen cylinders have been stolen from a medical centre in the Capital

Inspector Jonny Elliot said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing.

“If anyone finds these cylinders then I would ask people not to touch them or try to move them but phone us and give their location as promptly as possible.

