Pensioner watched porn on phone at Livingston Chinese restaurant

A sheriff has branded a pensioner who watched porn in front of shocked women at a Chinese restaurant in Livingston “a danger to the public”.

Sheriff Martin Edington remanded Brian Dunn, 74, in custody yesterday after hearing the retired GP had been convicted of an identical offence last year.

Dunn pled guilty to intentionally engaging in sexual activity in the women’s presence at The Phoenix Restaurant in Livingston, West Lothian, on April 25 this year.

The pervert watched a pornographic film on his mobile phone with the sound turned off. He touched his genitals over his clothing as the two women watched, Livingston Sheriff Court was told.

Dunn, a retired GP, also pled guilty to stalking his former partner at her home in Livingston over a seven-month period by bombarding her with unwanted phone calls and sending her sexually abusive texts.

The court was told he left a string of crude messages and threatened to rape her as well as her mother and daughter. It was the second time Dunn, from Seafield in Ayr, had been convicted of a sexual offence.

He was given a community sentence in November last year after pleading guilty to viewing porn in another Chinese restaurant and making sexual remarks to teenage girls.

Dunn looked at X-rated images on his mobile phone as he tucked into food at Ruby 7 Days in New Bridge Street, Ayr, on July 1 and August 6 last year.

Defence lawyer Paul Haran said it was very unusual for someone to be prosecuted at the age of 74 after being a law-abiding citizen all his life.

He described Dunn as a “very intelligent man” who had worked as a GP in Scotland then practised medicine overseas before retiring to upmarket Arrol Drive in Ayr in 2017.

Mr Haran said Dunn would comply with any bail conditions imposed by the court no matter how strict, despite having offended while subject to a community payback order.

Sheriff Edington called for background reports and an assessment of Dunn’s suitability for unpaid work and a restriction of liberty order.

He told the accused his name was being added to the sex offenders’ register for a second time for the new offence. Sheriff Edington said: “Because of two very serious new complaints today allied to a previous conviction, which is also very serious and is analogous to one today, I’ve come to the conclusion that the community payback order isn’t working and that you are in fact a danger to the public with this behaviour.

“Your bail is revoked and you will be remanded in custody.”

Dunn will be sentenced at a later date.