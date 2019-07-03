Person's body found on rail track in Leith

A person's body has been found near to a rail track in Leith, British Transport Police (BTP) have confirmed.

BTP were called at 8.05am today (Wednesday) to reports of a body near to a section of the track in Allanfield, Leith.

Emergency services at the scene. PIC: Phil Knight

The person's identity and the circumstances that led to their death are still being investigated.

An eyewitness told the Edinburgh Evening News earlier today that six police cars, two ambulances and Medic 1 were currently at the scene.

A spokesperson for BTP said: "BTP officers were called at 8.05am on 03/07 following a report of a body being found near a section of rail track in Allanfield, Edinburgh.

"Officers are currently at the scene and are working to establish the person’s identity and the circumstances behind the incident."