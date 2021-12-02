Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Predator Cameron O’Donnell, 22, claimed the woman had stolen his wallet and while searching her he groped her breasts and buttocks at the capital’s St Cuthbert’s Graveyard in June this year

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told O’Donnell and the woman were “not known to each other” but had met on a night out in the capital and had gone into the graveyard to smoke a cigarette.

Predator: Cameron O’Donnell,

Two of woman’s friends were also present when O’Donnell was said to have “abruptly placed his hands underneath the material of [the woman’s] top”.

Fiscal depute Ross Price said: “He thereafter touched and cupped her breasts.

“The accused then ran both his hands down the side of her waist and up her thighs under her skirt and touched her bottom.

“[The woman] demanded he stop and he done so and he was chastised for his actions.”

The victim contacted the police soon after and O’Donnell, of Elsrickle, South Lanarkshire, was later arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Paul Smith, defending, said O’Donnell was “heavily under the influence of alcohol” and had “become paranoid” and started to accuse the women of stealing his property.

Mr Smith said: “The complainer then said she would demonstrate that was not the case and stood with her arms out vertically and allowed him to search her.

“That was the context the first physical contact took place, but he accepts he went beyond any reasonable attempt to search her.”

He pleaded guilty at the city court last month to sexually assaulting the woman and he returned to the dock for sentencing yesterday. (WED)

Sheriff John Cook said: “This was no doubt an upsetting matter for the complainer in this case.”

The sheriff placed O’Donnell on the Sex Offenders Register for two years and also placed him under the supervision of the social work department for same length of time.

Sheriff Cook added: “You must attend any course or counselling as advised by your supervising officer.”

O’Donnell pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman at St Cuthbert’s Graveyard, Edinburgh, on June 2 this year.

