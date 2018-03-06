Pervert who worked at Mary Erskine School placed on register

Have your say

A PERVERT who worked at one of the Capital’s most prestigious private schools has been placed on the sex offenders register after admitting to downloading horrific videos of child sex abuse.

Darren Scordecchia was caught in possession of sickening films showing schoolgirls as young as eight being sexually abused by adults.

Scordecchia, 35, a technical support analyst at Mary Erskine School and Stewart Melville College, had been suspended from his position.

Scordecchia pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possessing indecent images of children at an address at the city’s Trinity area during an appearance in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday.

Sheriff Norman McFadyen placed Scordecchia on the sex offenders register and deferred full sentence to next month.