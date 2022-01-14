Peter Tobin: Serial killer reportedly taken to hospital after collapsing in prison
The serial killer Peter Tobin who is serving life sentences for killing three girls between 1991 and 2006 has reportedly been taken to hospital after collapsing in prison.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 11:05 am
The Daily Recorded reported that Tobin was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh from Saughton prison after he became unwell on Thursday.
In 2008 the 75-year-old was jailed for killing 15-year-old Vicky Hamilton in 1991. He is also serving a life sentence for the murder of Dinah McNicol from Tillingham, Essex, who was just 18-years-old.
Read More
Read MorePressure mounts on Boris Johnson amid new claims of Downing Street parties held ...
The bodies of both victims were found in Margate, Kent, in the garden of a house that the murderer moved to from Bathgate.