Photos show scale of ongoing safety work at devastated Fountainbridge flats

New photos show the extent of the ongoing safety work to the tenement block affected by the Fountainbridge explosion.

The pictures come amid uncertainty about the future of the property which could still be fully demolished if it is deemed too dangerous.

Ongoing work at the site of the Fountainbridge explosion.

They also follow the news that the man who died in the explosion was 69-year-old Gordon Sievewright.

Ongoing carcassing, whereby workers install wooden support structures, is likely to last at least another week with a road closure in place until October 9.

Daltons Demolition is in charge of the project, which pictures show is mostly focused on the top two floors of the tenement, including the ceiling of the first floor flat.

READ MORE: Family of man who died in Fountainbridge explosion and fire release emotional tribute as identity confirmed

Sources on the ground said officials and workers had been allowed inside the building to collect important or sentimental items for those who have been displaced by the fire.

None of the businesses in the area, apart from the Maki and Ramen Japanese restaurant on the corner of Fountainbridge and Ponton Street, have been allowed to re-enter their premises.

All businesses are still shut and will remain so until work to establish the safety of the property is completed.

It is also understood that residents who live in the cordoned off property have been placed in temporary accommodation by the council.

READ MORE: Fountainbridge fire: Crews halt search after fatal tenement fire causes structural fears

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesperson, said: “We’re making good progress on making the building safe. We do appreciate the work on site is causing some disruption locally but our priority is, quite rightly, to keep everyone safe.

“We’re also working closely with partners to offer displaced residents and businesses all the support, guidance and assistance they need.”