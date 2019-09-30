Pilton street closed off and 17-year-old boy arrested after stabbing

A teenager has been arrested after reports of a stabbing in a residential street in north Edinburgh.



Police and paramedics raced to the scene on Ferry Road Drive just before 4pm on Monday.



Officers arrested a 17-year-old male following the assault of an 18-year-old man.



The injured male has been taken to hospital and is being treated for a stab wound.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested by police. Picture: Submitted

Photos emerged of an ambulance and police van in Ferry Road Drive and officers were seen talking to groups of youths and scouring the street for evidence.

One witness said: "I saw a man in his twenties with a woman holding something on his back. The police were picking something up off the ground."

Another eyewitness said there were at least nine police cars present.

Police were seen searching the area. Picture: Submitted

Dog units and forensics officers were also spotted at the scene.



Part of Ferry Road Drive was taped off while police conducted investigations.

The Evening News has contacted Police Scotland for comment.