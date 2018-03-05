Plastic mask robber threatens Oddbins worker with knife

Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery at an off-licence in Leith.

The Oddbins store on Brunswick Street was targeted by a knife-wielding man wearing a plastic mask on Sunday, 4 March at around 7.15pm.

The thief forced a worker to open the safe and made off with a three-figure sum of cash.

The suspect is described as being 5ft 10in tall. His face was covered by a plastic mask and he was wearing a thigh-length dark-coloured hooded jacket, dark trousers and gloves. He was carrying a dark-coloured rucksack that had lighter straps and panels.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information that can assist them with their inquiries.

Detective Sergeant Mark Lumsden of Gayfield CID said; “Anyone who was in the area and who noticed anything suspicious is asked to get in contact with us.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us at Gayfield police station, via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

