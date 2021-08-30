Pervert: Martin Lipscombe

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Martin Lipscombe also took pictures of a 12-year-old girl and her clothing hanging on a washing line and sent the images to the an unknown male.

Lipscombe, 30, then discussed having the child watch him while he pleasured himself over her clothing during sick conversations with the male last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sales assistant also sent separate footage to the third party of an unknown male masturbating over images of children.

Lipscombe, of Leith, was snared after police received information regarding the offences and raided his home on August 11 last year.

He pleaded guilty to two sexual offences when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

READ MORE: Edinburgh pervert caught with hundreds of indecent pictures of children

Sheriff Douglas Keir placed oddball Lipscombe on the Sex Offenders’ Register for two years and placed him under supervision for the same length of time.

He also banned Lipscombe from entering the grounds of schools, nurseries, playparks or anywhere else designed for children and ordered him to engage with rehabilitation programmes for sex offenders and prohibited him from communicating with under-18s.

Prosecutor Anna Robertson told the court: “A search was undertaken and during the examination of devices it was ascertained the accused had sent several videos of himself masturbating over female children’s clothing.”

READ MORE: Pervert caught in his Leith home with sickening child abuse images

The videos were also found which “indicated the accused had taken a number of images of a 12-year-old girl playing in a garden”.

Lipscombe then sent the videos to an unknown person and 2170 messages between the pair discussing the girl in “a sexual context” were also discovered.

The court was told the male Lipscombe sent the images to is currently “unknown and untraced”.

Lipscombe pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by sending videos of himself masturbating over children’s clothing and an unknown male masturbating over images of children to a third party from his home between June 1 and July 1 last year.

He also admitted to taking pictures of a 12-year-old girl, and her clothing hanging on a washing line, and sending the pictures to an unknown person and discussing the child in a sexual context including discussing having the child watch him masturbate and him masturbating over her clothing on the same dates.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.